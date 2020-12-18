HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens to return next October

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will return on Oct 29 and 30 next year, World Rugby confirmed yesterday.

The October slot, a postponement from initially proposed dates in April, will provide a longer runway for the Covid-19 situation to stabilise and for more fans to attend the event. This year's edition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said in a media statement: "This is a prudent step forward for rugby and we are looking forward to welcome fans back to the sport."

Lim added that they will work together with World Rugby, the Singapore Rugby Union and the Singapore Sports Hub to ensure fan safety in line with prevailing distancing measures.

While existing tickets remain valid for the new dates, fans may also request for a full refund by calling +65 3158 8588 or e-mailing enquiry@ticketmaster.sg.