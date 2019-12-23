Sports

I can win world title, says woman darts player Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championship, reached the third round with a stunning bullseye finish yesterday morning (Singapore time) and confidently predicted she could win the tournament.

The 25-year-old saw off the 11th seed Mensur Suljovic of Austria 3-1 in her second-round match at London's Alexandra Palace.

Last Tuesday, she had made history as the first woman to win a match at the men's PDC World Championship when she came from behind to beat 77th-ranked Ted Evetts 3-2.

When asked if she could win the tournament, Sherrock told Sky Sports: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes, but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try."

Sherrock was just one of two women in the 96-strong field at the event. The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in her first-round tie last weekend. - AFP

