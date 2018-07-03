I knew I would be cleared: Froome

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said yesterday he never doubted he would be cleared by the sport's governing body over having twice the permissible amount of asthma drug salbutamol in his system.

The delighted 33-year-old Kenyan-born rider - who has been under a cloud since returning that test at last year's Vuelta e Espana - said he is now looking forward to attempting to win a fifth Tour de France which gets underway on Saturday.

"I am very pleased that the UCI has exonerated me," he said in a statement issued by Team Sky. "While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the Team, it's also an important moment for cycling."

His participation had been in doubt after it was reported on Sunday that race organisers had banned him from taking part to protect the integrity of the cycling race.

"I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong," he said in a statement issued on the Team Sky website.

"I have suffered with asthma since childhood.

"I know exactly what the rules are regarding my asthma medication and I only ever use my puffer to manage my symptoms within the permissible limits."

Froome, whose Giro win in May made him the first man to hold all three Grand Tours at once since French legend Bernard Hinault in 1983, is out to emulate five-time Tour de France winners Hinault, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain.