Ice Man wins, putting Hamilton's party on ice

Kimi Raikkonen's (above) triumph at the US Grand Prix makes him F1's oldest race winner since Nigel Mansell won in Australia in 1994, at the age of 41.

The last time Kimi Raikkonen stood on top of a Formula One podium, Lewis Hamilton had just joined Mercedes with one championship to his name and Sebastian Vettel was riding high with Red Bull.

The 39-year-old Finn's victory for Ferrari at the US Grand Prix yesterday morning (Singapore time) ended a winless run of 113 races dating back to victory with Lotus in Australia in March 2013.

In the 2,044 days since then, Lotus have disappeared, taken over by Renault, and Hamilton is on the brink of celebrating his fifth championship.

Raikkonen has set a record for most races between wins. His victory at the US Grand Prix, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second and Hamilton finished third, may well prove to be his last.

"I'm proving (to) people certain things. I might be getting older but it's not too bad still," said the 2007 world champion, who is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season to join Sauber, the team he started out with in 2001.

"It was a great day to prove some people wrong and having a good race but it doesn't really change anything for me. It's just a number. Life goes on."

Sunday was his 21st, and 10th for Ferrari.

He did not have a family last time round either and he looked forward to going home with something new to show his children.

"They probably fall asleep during the race but the wife probably looked at it," he said.

"I'm more than happy for all of us. It's nice to win again - but like I said, it doesn't change my life or they don't look at me differently."

Raikkonen was helped by Vettel, now his Ferrari teammate and title contender, being handed a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow sufficiently in practice, a sanction that dropped him to fifth and lifted the Finn to the front row.

He made the most of the start, leading Hamilton into the first corner and stayed in front, thanks to having a better tyre strategy than his Mercedes rival and Vettel being too far behind to have to swop places.

Hamilton, 33, could have sealed his fifth world title had he beaten Vettel by eight points, but will now have to wait for this weekend's Mexico race.

He said: "Performance-wise, we were definitely off this weekend, but I think Kimi's given me a lot of confidence, so that I can keep getting better. He's 38? 39?"

"Next year 40," replied a smiling Raikkonen. "I'll invite you to the party." - REUTERS

US GP RESULTS (Top 5)

1. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1hr34min 18.643sec

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +1.281sec

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +2.342

4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +18.222

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +24.744

DRIVERS' STANDINGS (Top 5)

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 346 pts

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 276 pts

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 221 pts

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 217 pts

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 191 pts

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS (Top 5)

1. Mercedes 563 pts

2. Ferrari 497 pts

3. Red Bull 337 pts

4. Renault 106 pts

5. Haas Ferrari 84 pts