India end boycott threat of Birmingham 2022

India will participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, reversing plans to boycott the event over the absence of shooting as a medal sport, the country's Olympic association and the Games organisers announced yesterday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had threatened to boycott the Games after shooting - which supplied 16 of their 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games - was dropped from the Birmingham programme as it is an optional sport for host cities. India finished third in last year's medal tally.