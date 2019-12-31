India end boycott threat of Birmingham 2022
India will participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, reversing plans to boycott the event over the absence of shooting as a medal sport, the country's Olympic association and the Games organisers announced yesterday.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had threatened to boycott the Games after shooting - which supplied 16 of their 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games - was dropped from the Birmingham programme as it is an optional sport for host cities. India finished third in last year's medal tally.
But, in the absence of shooting, they could slip to anywhere between fifth and eighth place in 2022, according to the IOA's estimates. - REUTERS
