Sports

Indonesia beat China to win first Thomas Cup since 2002

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 18, 2021 06:00 am

Indonesia won the Thomas Cup for the first time since 2002, following a 3-0 win over defending champions China in Aarhus, Denmark, yesterday.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting survived a marathon opening tie before outlasting Lu Guangzu 18-21, 21-14, 21-16 in 77 minutes to give Indonesia the lead.

Seventh-ranked doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto then defeated He Jiting and Zhou Haodong 21-12, 21-19 to extend Indonesia's advantage.

Despite world No. 65 Li Shifeng's brave resistance in the second singles match, he could not overcome seventh-ranked Jonatan Christie, who won 21-14, 18-21, 21-14.

There was some consolation for China however, as their women's team rallied past holders Japan 3-1 to claim their 15th Uber Cup on Saturday.

