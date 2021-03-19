Indonesia sends appeal after shuttlers' forced withdrawal from tourney

Indonesia's forced withdrawal from badminton's All England Open Championships over Covid-19 fears prompted a diplomatic appeal yesterday as players were "in shock" and fans erupted online.

The Indonesian team were ruled out after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering a 10-day period of self-isolation under British rules.

The All England, already missing leading nations China, South Korea and Taiwan, because it does not count towards Olympic qualification, is the biggest tournament before the Tokyo Games start in July.

Indonesian Badminton Association head Agung Firman Sampurna said "one way to prevent Indonesia from winning is keeping it from competing".

"It made me feel like I was struck by lightning," he said of the withdrawal.

Indonesia's government told its ambassador to Britain to petition for a reversal and "make sure there's no discrimination and unfair treatment".

"The Indonesian Ambassador to the UK has been in contact with his British counterpart in Jakarta... and has asked for his intervention," said a statement by London-based envoy Desra Percaya.

"This morning, the Indonesian Embassy will directly approach the British authorities," it added.

The start of the prestigious All England Open was delayed by five hours on Wednesday after a number of positive and "inconclusive" Covid-19 test results. All participants were cleared to play after returning negative results upon retesting.

But the Indonesians were forced out, handing walkovers to their opponents.

Those who won included men's fifth seed Jonatan Christie and top-ranked men's doubles pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.