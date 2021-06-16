Sports

Indonesian shuttler Markis Kido dies after collapsing during game

Jun 16, 2021 06:00 am

Indonesian doubles champion Markis Kido has died at the age of 36 after he collapsed during a casual match, said the country's badminton association PBSI.

Kido, who won gold in the men's doubles with Hendra Setiawan at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, passed out while playing at a sports complex in Jakarta on Monday evening and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of Kido's death was not made public, but the former champion suffered from high blood pressure, PBSI said in a statement, citing his mother, Zul Asteria. - AFP

