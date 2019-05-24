IOC recommends keeping boxing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Boxing should keep its place at next year's Olympic Games, but recognition of Aiba - the governing body of the sport's amateur version - should be suspended, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended on Wednesday.

The IOC said in a statement that it would instead set up a task force to organise the boxing competitions, including the qualification events to be held between January and May.

The recommendations came as the IOC published a 30-page report, following an inquiry into the finances and governance of Aiba which has been in turmoil for years.

LACK OF PROGRESS

Aiba said it has undergone a profound reform programme in the last 18 months and done everything that has been asked of it, but the IOC said that "there has been a lack of satisfactory progress".

IOC president Thomas Bach said: "Today's decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing. We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Tokyo Games. At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change."

The recommendations will be put to a full IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland, next month. The IOC added that Aiba's status should be reviewed after the Games.

Aiba said in a statement that it had "taken note" of the IOC report and would not make any comments until further clarification is made.