IOC’s boxing plan for Tokyo a boost for women

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday unveiled its plan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' boxing tournament, which it is organising in place of amateur boxing's troubled governing body Aiba.

Aiba has been in turmoil over its finances and governance for years, with the association U$16 million (S$21.9m) in debt and an ongoing bitter battle over the presidency that has split the body internally.

Last month, the IOC stripped Aiba of the right to run the sport at next year's Games, after an investigation into alleged serious mismanagement at boxing's crisis-ridden body.

The IOC's blueprint sees a significant boost in the number of women boxers to 100 out of 286, almost treble the 36 that took part at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Tokyo Games will feature eight men's and five, up from three, women's categories.

All IOC executive board decisions will need to be ratified by the IOC session in Lausanne next week.

Qualification, split between four continents - Africa, Europe, Asia/Oceania and Americas, will be held between January and May, the IOC's director of sport Kit McConnell said, with a final chance to secure a ticket to Tokyo at the world championships.

TASKFORCE

In contrast, the Aiba-run world championships in Russia in September and October will not, as is usually the case, offer Olympic places.

The IOC has appointed Morinari Watanabe, Japan's gymnastics chief, to run a taskforce to organise qualification and the tournament itself in Tokyo.

"These recommendations aim to keep athletes at the heart of the Olympic Games, protecting their experience and their right to compete," said IOC member Watanabe.