Iranian floorballers undaunted by lack of funding, facilities

The Iran women's floorball team posing with equipment gathered after a donation drive by the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA). Also present are SFA committee member Santeri Rantala (fourth from left), SFA president Kenneth Ho (back row, second from right) and well-wisher K.R. Vignesh (far left).

Their sticks were worn and their kneepads torn, but that did not deter their love for the game.

Despite lacking funding and proper equipment, the Iran women's floorball team flew to Singapore last week to take part in the inaugural women's Asia-Oceania Floorball Cup, which Singapore won after defeating Thailand 4-1 in Saturday's final at Our Tampines Hub.

The Iranians had to pay half of their travelling expenses from their own pockets. Formed only two years ago, the team also had to contend with a lack of proper coaching and facilities.

But, for goalkeeper Zeinab Safaei Nasab, the journey has been well worth the sacrifice.

The 22-year-old physical education undergraduate at Tehran University told The New Paper: "It is difficult, but we do it because we love it and we enjoy it.

"We know floorball has a good future in our country and we can be good in this. It's only been two years and look, we're right here."

In a gesture of goodwill, the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) extended a helping hand by organising a donation drive among the local floorball fraternity to gather used equipment for the Iran team.

The drive was spearheaded by SFA committee member Santeri Rantala, who received 43 floorball sticks, three sets of goalkeeper equipment and an assortment of items like balls, grips and blades.

Besides the equipment, the Iranians also enjoyed a coaching session from Singapore women's team assistant coach Sonia Chia, who volunteered to share tips on improving their game.

For Zeinab, the mood in the Iran camp was one of gratitude.

BRIGHT FUTURE

She said: "We are all so heartened and thankful for the support. As of now, there is a lack of equipment, but this is going to help so much to develop floorball as a major sport in Iran."

Rantala, former coach of the Singapore men's floorball team, believes this is a win-win situation for the sport, adding that there are already talks to develop a coaching curriculum in Iran.

The 38-year-old permanent resident said: "Helping other countries improve will create more rigorous competition, which will then attract more audience and sponsors as well.

"Overall, the entire floorball society benefits."

While other sports such as football are popular in Iran, floorball is still very much in its infancy.

The Asia-Oceania Floorball Cup marked the first time the Iranian team took part in an international competition.

In spite of the difficulties they are facing, Zeinab believes that the future is bright for Iranian floorball.

She said: "The sporting scene for women here is so different now. We've learnt so much from our time in Singapore and, with more support, we are going to fight to participate in other competitions in the future."