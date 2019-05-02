Italian GP to stay at Monza till 2024

The Italian Grand Prix is due to remain at Monza until 2024 after Formula One reached general agreement over the historic circuit's future with the Italian Automobile Club (ACI) on Tuesday.

The ACI in a statement said its president Angelo Sticchi Damiani would "pursue negotiations with F1 on all the technical and commercial aspects" of a deal which they hoped would be signed "as soon as possible".

Monza is one of five circuits in the process of renegotiating terms with F1 after this season, the others being Silverstone, Barcelona, Hockenheim and Mexico.

Monza has staged every edition of the Italian Grand Prix except in 1980, when it was held at Imola.