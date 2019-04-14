Sports

It's Tai's title again

Tai Tzu-ying on her way to clinching the Singapore Badminton Open title by defeating Nozomi Okuhara in the final.PHOTO: EPA

World No. 1 shuttler clinches Singapore Open crown by defeating Japan's Okuhara

Apr 14, 2019 04:45 pm

World No. 1 shuttler Tai Tzu-ying clinched the women's singles title of the Singapore Badminton Open, after defeating second seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-15 on Sunday.

In front of a vociferous crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 24-year-old Taiwanese was in control from the start and led 13-8 in the first game.

Okuhara, also 24, was not about to give up without a fight, levelling the score at 18-18 as their long rallies kept spectators enthralled.

But Tai, who won the Singapore Open in 2017, kept her cool and closed out the first game.

She stepped up a gear in the second game, bamboozling her opponent with a mix of smashes and well-placed shots to clinch the title and US$26,625 (S$36,000) prize money.

Tai, who saved five match-points in the semi-final against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday, said after the match: “(Okuhara) plays more offensively and she’s not an easy opponent to play against.

“I know she can run, so I was mentally prepared to run a lot today since I also had a long match yesterday."

Okuhara, the 2017 world champion, said: “She’s very speedy and skilled, so I had to be careful. I made a lot of easy mistakes, so I couldn’t win today.

“I put pressure on myself and I was thinking too much.”

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying will meet second seed Nozomi Okuhara in the Singapore Badminton Open final on Sunday.
Sports

Tai goes from brink of defeat to stunning victory

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tai Tzu-yingSingapore Badminton OpenNozomi Okuhara