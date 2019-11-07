Japan coach Jamie Joseph among 26 invited to apply for All Blacks post

New Zealand Rugby bosses have ruled out a foreign coach for the All Blacks, revealing yesterday they have asked 26 New Zealanders to apply, including Jamie Joseph, who recently guided Japan to a historic first World Cup quarter-final.

Chairman Brent Impey said it was "a luxury" to have such coaching depth to call on after Steve Hansen stepped down at the end of the Rugby World Cup.

"If you look at what we've seen with the World Cup, many of those best coaches come from (New Zealand)," Impey said.

The new coaching team will be named before Christmas, but Joseph is yet to say whether he will seek the All Blacks post or remain with Japan.

The announcement came as Japan's assistant coach Tony Brown revealed he would stay loyal to Joseph and had rejected approaches from elsewhere.

Another prominent name believed to be in the mix is Warren Gatland.