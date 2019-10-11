Japan GP to decide on postponement

Japanese Grand Prix organisers will decide at 11am (Singapore time) today if the race weekend timetable, including tomorrow's qualifying, can go ahead as Typhoon Hagibis threatens to wreak havoc.

A spokesman for the governing body FIA told AFP yesterday that any decision to change the weekend programme rested with the local authorities in consultation with the FIA and Formula One.

Two minor support races scheduled for tomorrow at Suzuka have already been scrapped as a precaution.

Tomorrow's third free practice session and qualifying are likely to follow suit, but the volatile nature of Hagibis means even Sunday's race could be under threat, though the current forecast is for better weather that day.

Earlier, the FIA issued a statement saying the safety of fans and drivers would be the top priority as Hagibis - classed as "violent" - is predicted to make landfall near Tokyo tomorrow.

The organisers can either shift qualifying to Sunday morning, something that was done at Suzuka in 2004 and 2010 because of bad weather, or they can use the timings of the drivers from today's second free practice to determine the starting order.