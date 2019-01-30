Japan hand Singapore first defeat in floorball qualifiers

The Singapore women's floorball team suffered their first defeat in this World Championship qualifiers when they lost 4-2 to Japan in a top-of-the-table clash in Bangkok yesterday.

A brace from Yui Takahashi gave Japan, ranked world No. 14, control over the tie at the Huamark Indoor Stadium.

But Singapore responded with a goal a minute before the end of the first period, when Siti Nurhaliza struck for her fourth goal of the tournament.

Mahiro Shimizu scored the only goal in the second period, but it proved to be a nervy end to the game for the Japanese side after Shawn Yun Yee pulled one back in the eighth minute of the third period. Singapore's hopes of finishing top of Group B ended when Yui Goto scored seconds before the final whistle.

Following wins over Malaysia and South Korea, the Republic are second in Group B on four points (two points for a win) and have a +9 goal difference.

Malaysia, who are in third on two points and have a -1 goal difference after their 8-6 win over South Korea yesterday, can leapfrog Singapore into second if they overcome Japan today.

The top teams from Groups A and B, and the two winners in the play-offs between the groups' runners-up and third-placed teams, qualify for the Dec 7-15 World Floorball Championship in Switzerland. - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN

GROUP A RESULT: Philippines 0 Australia 10