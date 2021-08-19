Japanese GP off again due Covid-19

The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year over virus "complexities", Formula One said yesterday.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka on Oct 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug as the country is battling record virus infections.

Regions such as Tokyo are under a state of emergency.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," F1 said in a statement.