Japanese shuttlers off to winning starts

Japan's world No. 3 shuttler Nozomi Okuhara defeated top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou yesterday.

Tai had led 6-5 on head-to-head encounters, but Okuhara levelled the record with her comeback victory.

In the group's other tie, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-4, 21-16.

In Group A, Akane Yamaguchi also staged a comeback to beat world champion P.V. Sindhu, winning 18-21, 21-18, 21-8.

In the men's competition, world No. 4 Chen Long won 21-17, 10-21, 21-17 against Viktor Axelsen (No. 5) in Group B, while Indonesia's Jonatan Christie emerged with a 23-21, 21-16 win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

In Group A, world No. 1 Kento Momota strolled to a 21-10, 21-9 victory over Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei.