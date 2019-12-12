Sports

Japanese shuttlers off to winning starts

Dec 12, 2019 06:00 am

Japan's world No. 3 shuttler Nozomi Okuhara defeated top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou yesterday.

Tai had led 6-5 on head-to-head encounters, but Okuhara levelled the record with her comeback victory.

In the group's other tie, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-4, 21-16.

In Group A, Akane Yamaguchi also staged a comeback to beat world champion P.V. Sindhu, winning 18-21, 21-18, 21-8.

In the men's competition, world No. 4 Chen Long won 21-17, 10-21, 21-17 against Viktor Axelsen (No. 5) in Group B, while Indonesia's Jonatan Christie emerged with a 23-21, 21-16 win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

In Group A, world No. 1 Kento Momota strolled to a 21-10, 21-9 victory over Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei.

Sports

Singapore floorball women in world play-offs

Related Stories

Wada imposes four-year ban on Russia

Cue master Peter Gilchrist’s motivation is daughter Ysabel, 6

Bronze for hurdler Nur Izlyn Zaini

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS