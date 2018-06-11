Japanese teens win titles at ITTF Japan Open

Japan's 14-year-old table tennis terror Tomokazu Harimoto won the men's singles title of the ITTF Japan Open yesterday after defeating China's Zhang Jike 4-3 (9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 13-11) in the final.

Harimoto, ranked world No. 10, had caused a sensation on Saturday after stunning reigning world and Olympic champion Ma Long 4-2 (11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 3-11, 2-11, 11-6) in the quarter-finals.

Earlier yesterday, Harimoto beat South Korea's Lee Sang Su 4-2 (11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) in the semis.

In the women's singles, Japan's Mima Ito , 17, won the title after beating China's Wang Manyu 4-2 (11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10).