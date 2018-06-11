Sports

Japanese teens win titles at ITTF Japan Open

Jun 11, 2018 06:00 am

Japan's 14-year-old table tennis terror Tomokazu Harimoto won the men's singles title of the ITTF Japan Open yesterday after defeating China's Zhang Jike 4-3 (9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 13-11) in the final.

Harimoto, ranked world No. 10, had caused a sensation on Saturday after stunning reigning world and Olympic champion Ma Long 4-2 (11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 3-11, 2-11, 11-6) in the quarter-finals.

Earlier yesterday, Harimoto beat South Korea's Lee Sang Su 4-2 (11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) in the semis.

In the women's singles, Japan's Mima Ito , 17, won the title after beating China's Wang Manyu 4-2 (11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10).

Swimming

Ex-world champ Magnini faces ban for doping

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS