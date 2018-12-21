Johnson, Alvarez, set for ONE debut in Japan

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez are set to make their debuts for ONE Championship at the ONE: A New Era event in Japan on March 31 next year.

Alvarez will face top lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin of Russia, while Johnson will take on Japan's Yuya Wakamatsu at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Three world-title bouts will also take place on the same night.

These include the highly anticipated clash featuring ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who has moved up a weight class to challenge ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jingnan.

The bout was supposed to take place in Singapore last month but was cancelled due to Lee's injury.

The other two world-title bouts will pit ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang against Japan's former world champion Shinya Aoki, and ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang against Japan's Ken Hasegawa.

Next year marks ONE's entry into three major markets - Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. It will have three events in Singapore on Feb 22, May 17 and Nov 22.