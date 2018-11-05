Jones praises his injury-hit England team

Eddie Jones said he "couldn't be prouder" of his makeshift England team, after they withstood a first-half battering to emerge 12-11 victors over South Africa yesterday morning (Singapore time) and get their November international rugby series off to a morale-boosting start.

England, particularly up front, were missing a host of regulars and spent most of the first half desperately defending as they trailed 8-6 at the interval. However, they found their attacking verve after the break to scrape the win with three penalties by Owen Farrell and one for Elliot Daly.

"They (South Africa) have been together for six months - understand that," Jones told a news conference.