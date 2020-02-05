Kai, 10, clinches silver medal at the Wind Games

Singapore's Kai Minejima-Lee, 10, won his first medal at the Wind Games 2020 in Empuriabrava, Spain, last weekend.

He finished second in the Junior Freestyle category of the professional indoor skydiving championships.

He also teamed up with fellow Singaporeans Kyra Poh, 17, and Vera Poh, 10, and the Czech Republic's Tobias Chaloupka, 18, for the bronze in the 4 Way Speed category.

"I am super happy to come in second in my solo competition. It's an improvement from my sixth place last year.

"To be placed in the top three for both Junior Freestyle and 4 Way Speed categories means a lot to me," said Kai.

Kyra, Singapore's leading pro-flyer, participated in only team events to focus on helping to develop the next-generation indoor skydivers.

She won the Relay Race gold medal, teaming up with Chaloupka, Mateo Limnaios (France) and Ben Roane (US).