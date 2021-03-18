Kento Momota feared for his career after 2020 car accident

World No. 1 shuttler Kento Momota feared he would be unable to play badminton again after a road accident in Malaysia left him with serious injuries last year but, having returned to full fitness, the Japanese says he is gunning for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Momota, 26, fractured his nose and right eye socket, and sustained multiple lacerations to his face after the van he was travelling in crashed into a truck in January last year, killing the driver.

"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, told BBC.

"I stopped taking for granted the everyday things that I was able to do in life. I never really thought about quitting the sport but I did worry that I would be left unable to play it any more.