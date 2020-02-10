Kento Momota opts for surgery, out for three more months

World No. 1 shuttler Kento Momota will be out of action for at least three more months following surgery for a fractured right-eye socket sustained in a road accident in Malaysia last month.

The 25-year-old, one of Japan's major hopes for a gold medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics, also suffered facial lacerations and a nasal fracture when the van he was travelling in crashed into a truck on Jan 13, killing the van driver.

The accident occurred hours after Momota had secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

Momota opted to have surgery as he experienced discomfort in his eye after returning to training last Monday, the sport's governing body BWF said in a statement on Saturday.

This means he will not defend his title at next month's All England championships.

"This one really took me by surprise," BWF quoted Japan head coach Park Joo Bong as saying in a statement from the country's badminton association.