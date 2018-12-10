Kenya do it again at StanChart Marathon

Joshua Kipkorir and Priscah Cherono (above) won S$68,000 each for finishing first in their respective categories.

Joshua Kipkorir (above) and Priscah Cherono won S$68,000 each for finishing first in their respective categories.

Some ran in superhero costumes in the sweltering heat, some ran to raise money for charity, some wanted to beat the clock and some, well, just love running.

Regardless of their reason, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), held yesterday against the backdrop of the city's waterfront, continues to be a colourful and vibrant fixture on the Republic's sporting calendar.

For the fourth edition running, Kenyans swept both elite categories as some 30,000 participants pounded the streets in the downtown area.

The two-day event saw 50,000 participants in total.

Joshua Kipkorir was the top man in 2hr 12min 20sec, while Priscah Cherono was the first woman to push past the tape after taking 2:32:12 to complete 42.195km.

They were followed by their compatriots Felix Kirwa (2:13:43) and Andrew Kimtai (2:14:30) in the men's race, and Stella Barsosio (2:33:23) and Jane Jelagat (2:35:38) in the women's.

Singapore's Soh Rui Yong (2:41:49) and Lim Baoying (3:16:36) were the top male and female local finishers respectively .

Kipkorir and Cherono both speak halting English but there was no denying their joy in winning the US$50,000 (S$68,000) prize each.

"This is my first time here. I like the course, it's very nice. I have no problems with the heat," said Kipkorir, 24, who opened up a 300m gap at the halfway mark for a lead he never relinquished.

UPSET

He upset the top names in the field, with favourite Paul Lonyangata, the winner of the last two Paris marathons, failing to finish.

Cherono, 38, said: "I was worried about the weather yesterday because it was not so good (it rained overnight on Saturday) but, today, the conditions were good."

While the Kenyans tasted success, the SCSM also hoped that the success of yesterday's event would convince assessors from the World Marathon Majors series to allow Singapore to join Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo in that exclusive club.

While last year's route started at Orchard Road and took in the sights of heritage areas such as Little India, Arab Street and Chinatown, this year's course sent participants along the F1 Pit Building, West Coast Road, the Central Business District, Marina Barrage and East Coast Park.

The men and women's elite wheelchair marathon also made its debut.

Tan Kwang Yu, 25, ran the 21km race for the last two editions and he also completed the full marathon in 2013 and 2014.

He gave the thumbs up to the "more refreshing" route, saying: "The paths were clear and there were lots of hydration points. There were a few elevations along the highway that might have been a bit challenging to less experienced runners, but this gives it a bit of excitement."