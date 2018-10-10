Khabib blasts ‘dimwit’ Conor
Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov said he had "shut up that dimwit" Conor McGregor as he lapped up a hero's welcome on his return to his native Dagestan following the successful defence of his UFC lightweight crown against the Irishman.
"Khabib! Khabib!" a crowd of some 20,000 fans chanted to welcome the unbeaten champion in Kaspiysk, Makhachkala.
"I wanted to shut up that dimwit up to prove the difference between our people and his people," said Nurmagomedov. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now