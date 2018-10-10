Khabib blasts ‘dimwit’ Conor

Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov said he had "shut up that dimwit" Conor McGregor as he lapped up a hero's welcome on his return to his native Dagestan following the successful defence of his UFC lightweight crown against the Irishman.

"Khabib! Khabib!" a crowd of some 20,000 fans chanted to welcome the unbeaten champion in Kaspiysk, Makhachkala.