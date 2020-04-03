Khabib Nurmagomedov won't fight due to quarantine

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not fight against American Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, as he is in quarantine in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dagestan native Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Ferguson on April 18 at the Barclays Center in New York, but the venue has been ruled out because of the virus outbreak.

Nurmagomedov said on his Instagram page that "the whole world should be in quarantine".

He added: "Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements... and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations... for the sake of fight?

"I'm definitely more upset than you to cancel the fight... but I can't control it all."

Ferguson claimed that Nurmagomedov was "scared" and should be stripped of his title.