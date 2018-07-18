Kuncoro hopes lightning strikes again at Singapore Open

Sony Dwi Kuncoro may be far from his glory days, but he believes his form over the past two weeks could hold him in good stead to regain some of his winning ways.

The Indonesian, who clinched a men's singles bronze at the 2004 Olympics and has two podium finishes at the world championships (2007 and 2009), has struggled since winning the Singapore Badminton Open as a qualifier two years ago.

Last year, he did not reach the quarter-finals at any of the 10 tournaments he played, with his best result being the Round of 16 at the All England Open.

The 34-year-old Kuncoro is hoping lightning strikes again at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The world No. 80 had to negotiate the qualifying rounds, just like in 2016, and did so by winning both his qualifying matches yesterday.

He defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-18, 21-18 and then beat compatriot Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-19, 21-10.

Kuncoro, who lost to Rhustavito in April, said: "I know he has good speed and power, and I tried to anticipate that, but didn't manage to do it in the first 11 points of the game.

"I just told myself to enjoy every single match and fight back and attack when I get an opportunity."

He will face top-seeded Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan today and, while Kuncoro wants to win the tournament, he said: "I don't have to be the champion... I just want to focus on playing well and taking it step by step and trying very hard."

RETIREMENT

Kuncoro estimates that he will continue playing competitively for another two years, noting that he is unlikely to qualify for major tournaments due to his ranking. The Aug 7-12 Vietnam Open will likely be his next tournament, after which he will "see if I can qualify for the next tournament".

Yesterday, Singapore shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min won their qualifying matches and will feature in the main draw of the men's and women's singles respectively today.

Crystal Wong and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta won their first-round mixed doubles match and could face world No. 1 pair and Olympic champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir next. - NICOLE CHIA