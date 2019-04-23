Kyra 0.1 mark away from gold in open flyer

She was the solo freestyle junior two-time defending champion at the 2017 FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships and would have been favourite to retain her title this year.

Instead, Singapore's Kyra Poh chose to compete in the open category at the April 17-20 event in Lille, France, and the move almost paid off for the 16-year-old.

She had to settle for second, just 0.1 mark off Germany's Rafael Schwaiger, after a jump-off round.

She said: "Though I've started competing in the open category of other events, the best flyers in the world are here, including some of my coaches."

Kyra, who was second in the open category of the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving last year, added: "Flying isn't just a competition to me. It's my passion, so what matters most is not what medal I can win, but how far I can push myself in the sport.

"... I push myself to take up a new challenge to see where I'd place against the strongest flyers in the world."

Kyra and Choo Yi Xuan, 17, competed in the dynamic two-way event and were fifth among 22 teams, while Yi Xuan was fourth in the solo freestyle junior category in her debut outing in the event.