Kyra Poh gets her Indoor Skydiving hat-trick

Singapore's Kyra Poh emerged as the champion of solo freestyle at the Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships in Sydney last week.

It was her third gold medal in the category, following her success in 2016 and 2017.

The Australian Open was first held in 2015, with more than 140 competitors. Open to the professional indoor skydiving community globally, the Aug 23-24 event attracted over 300 competitors this year.

Poh also took home medals for team events in the 2 way dynamic and 4 way dynamic open categories.

She picked up a silver with the Czech Republic's Tobias Chaloupka for the 2 way dynamic.

They teamed up with Thailand's Amy Watson and Australia's James Dehombre to finish third in the 4 way dynamic.

"It's great to be back at the Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships," said Kyra.

"The standards of the competition keep growing, so I'm extremely happy with my solo freestyle performance. I had so much fun teaming up with new partners for 2 way dynamic and 4 way dynamic.

"It gives me the opportunity to keep learning and developing new skills for the sport I love."

Though academic commitment increases this year for Kyra, she continues to participate in international competitions.

Now a qualified indoor skydiving instructor, Kyra also trains with young pro-flyers as a way of growing indoor skydiving as a sport in Singapore.