Kyrgios reignites feud with Fraser

Temperamental Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reignited a feud with swimming legend Dawn Fraser yesterday, calling her "racist" after she was honoured by the Queen.

Fraser, 80, winner of eight Olympic medals including four golds from 1956-64, was made a Companion of the Order of Australia in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours list. The clip was posted by Australia's Channel Seven on Twitter and it was retweeted by Kyrgios with the message: "Racist tho."