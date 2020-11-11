Latimer, 33, and daughter, 4, in GE Women's Run Virtual Challenge
The 14th Great Eastern Women's Run #Lifeproof Virtual Challenge kicked off on Nov 1 and ended last Sunday, successfully engaging participants in a virtual race in four categories via Facebook and Instagram.
Among them was presenter and fitness enthusiast Kelly Latimer. The 33-year-old, who was around 20 weeks' pregnant, ran in the 2km Mummy + Me category with daughter Sienna, 4. The winners will be announced on the Great Eastern Women's Run social media pages by Nov 20.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now