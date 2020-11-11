Latimer, 33, and daughter, 4, in GE Women's Run Virtual Challenge

The 14th Great Eastern Women's Run #Lifeproof Virtual Challenge kicked off on Nov 1 and ended last Sunday, successfully engaging participants in a virtual race in four categories via Facebook and Instagram.

Among them was presenter and fitness enthusiast Kelly Latimer. The 33-year-old, who was around 20 weeks' pregnant, ran in the 2km Mummy + Me category with daughter Sienna, 4. The winners will be announced on the Great Eastern Women's Run social media pages by Nov 20.