Lee aiming to make history

Angela Lee gets the first bite at creating history at One: Heart of the Lion event on Nov 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She is aiming to become its first two-division women's champion when the atomweight (up to 52kg) holder takes on China's Xiong Jingnan for the strawweight (up to 57kg) belt.

Lee said: "Now I am ready for a new challenge, and entering the strawweight division has lit a fire underneath me. Prepare to see a more focused, faster and stronger Angela Lee."

Meanwhile, American Eddie Alvarez wants be the first to win titles with three different MMA promotions.

In a conference call yesterday, Alvarez, signed with One Championship this week, said: "... to be able to go to every major organisation, fight their best guys and then beat them all one by one and win that world title, means the world to me."

- DAVID LEE