Lee Chong Wei pulls out from next month’s Sudirman Cup

Malaysia's badminton king Lee Chong Wei, under treatment for nose cancer, has withdrawn from next month's Sudirman Cup in China after doctors advised him against "exerting himself", an official said yesterday.

The decision to skip the May 19-26 tournament in Nanning marks the third time Lee, 36, has failed to make a comeback.

He had earlier skipped the All England Open last month and the Malaysia Open earlier this month.

Struggling to make a full recovery, the three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early stage nose cancer.

He underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan, but opted not to retire and resumed training in January.

"I would like to confirm that Lee Chong Wei will not compete in the Sudirman Cup mixed team event," said Ng Chin Chai, secretary general of the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

"He is on treatment.

" Lee is advised by his doctor against exerting himself and not to participate in competitions yet."

Asked if Lee's delay in making a comeback could throw his Tokyo 2020 Olympics dream in a jeopardy, Ng said: "It may have an effect.

"Lee must make a comeback by Aug 14, or lose the protected ranking of World No. 3.