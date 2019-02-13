Sports

Lee delays his comeback after cancer to April

Lee Chong Wei. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

Badminton great Lee Chong Wei aims to make his comeback in April at the Malaysia Open after a cancer battle, a month later than he originally hoped, he said yesterday.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist and former world No. 1 has been on the sidelines since last July, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.

He underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan, but pledged not to retire and resumed training last month.

The 36-year-old had previously said he wanted to make a return to competitive play at the All England Open next month.

But on Monday, Lee told local media he was targeting a return to action at the Malaysia Open, which he has won 12 times, from April 2 to 7.

"I have got another appointment with my doctor in Taiwan next month," he told the New Straits Times.

"Once I get the green light from him, then I will make a full comeback, hopefully at the Malaysia Open." - AFP

