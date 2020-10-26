Lewis Hamilton claims record 92nd F1 race victory

Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner yesterday after claiming his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.

His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve International Circuit.

"Get in there Lewis, what a race. You are rewriting the history books," Mercedes told him over the team radio.