Sports

Lewis Hamilton claims record 92nd F1 race victory

Oct 26, 2020 06:00 am

Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner yesterday after claiming his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.

His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve International Circuit.

"Get in there Lewis, what a race. You are rewriting the history books," Mercedes told him over the team radio.

The six-time world champion finished 25.5 seconds clear of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen a familiar third. - AFP

First look: BMW R18 cruiser promotes different genre of riding
Biker Boy

BMW R18 cruiser promotes different genre of riding

Related Stories

Latest Ducati Streetfighter is a superbike in disguise

They’re trying to stop me from winning: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOTORSPORTS