Lewis Hamilton claims record 92nd F1 race victory
Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner yesterday after claiming his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.
His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve International Circuit.
"Get in there Lewis, what a race. You are rewriting the history books," Mercedes told him over the team radio.
The six-time world champion finished 25.5 seconds clear of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen a familiar third. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now