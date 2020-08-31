Lewis Hamilton closes in on Michael Schumacher’s mark

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the overall driver standings with an unchallenged drive to victory in yesterday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old, who started from pole and led every lap, crossed the line 8.4 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. It left the Briton just two short of Michael Schumacher's record tally of 91 victories.

Max Verstappen, taking his sixth consecutive podium finish in his Red Bull, was third.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who took the extra point for fastest lap, finished fourth.