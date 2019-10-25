Lewis Hamilton downbeat about clinching world title in Mexico

If things go his way, Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth drivers' world title in the rarefied atmosphere of the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

It would nudge him ahead of five-time champion Juan Fangio, making him the second most successful driver in Formula One history - behind only Michael Schumacher, whose seven titles between 1994 and 2004 remain the pinnacle.

The 34-year-old Englishman, though, holds out little hope of either winning the race at a venue ill-suited to the strengths of his Mercedes car or sealing the title.

He has won just once, in 2016, in four races although he did enough in 2017 and 2018 to secure the world titles in Mexico.

Hamilton, who leads the championship by 64 points with four races, including Mexico, still to come, knows he can take a cautious approach without scrapping for victory on Sunday.

He will secure the title by outscoring his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who lies second, by at least 14 points.