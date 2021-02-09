Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes deal
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal, the team said in a statement yesterday.
The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year, but the negotiations had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long.
Mercedes said the new agreement, which referred only to 2021, included a joint-commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.- REUTERS
