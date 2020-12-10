Lewis Hamilton hoping for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he hopes to return for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after one of the hardest weeks of his life, following a positive test for Covid-19.

The Mercedes driver, who secured his record-equalling seventh title in Turkey last month, missed last Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive in Bahrain.

"It has been one of the hardest weeks I've had for some time," the 35-year-old Briton said in a video on social media on Tuesday.

"I've just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race in Abu Dhabi.

"I woke up today feeling great and got my first workout in, so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know I'm OK."