Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the FIA, the sport's governing body, said yesterday.

The Briton, who has already wrapped up his seventh world title and picked up his 11th win of the season at last Sunday's Bahrain GP, was isolating with mild symptoms, but otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said. The season will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec 13. - REUTERS