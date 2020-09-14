Lewis Hamilton wins crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Haas' Romain Grosjean are among the drivers who crashed.

Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic, crash-littered Tuscan Grand Prix yesterday, extending his lead at the top of the Formula One drivers' championship.

The reigning champion finished ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to claim his 90th F1 victory in a race which saw only 12 drivers finishing, moving the Briton to within one win of equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Alex Albon finished third, claiming his first podium finish for Red Bull, after a thrilling drive to compensate his team for the early exit of Max Verstappen in the first of two multi-car collisions in a race of three safety-car interventions.

The race was first stopped eight laps in after a mass collision among backmarkers when the safety car, deployed at the end of the opening lap, headed back into the pits.