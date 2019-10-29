Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins, but must wait a week to sew up title

Hamilton (above) and Verstappen clashed in the first lap. PHOTO: EPA
Oct 29, 2019 06:00 am

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes after a first-lap scare yesterday morning (Singapore time), but the Briton will have to wait another week to wrap up his sixth Formula One world championship.

Hamilton's 10th win of the season, and 83rd of his career, was also a 100th for Mercedes as a constructor.

The victory stretched his lead over third-placed Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas to 74 points - making the title a mere formality that will surely be secured in Texas this weekend.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was a close second with teammate Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position, fourth.

"We came here thinking we were on the back foot, knowing it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through," said Hamilton, who had not finished on the podium in Mexico for the past two years despite taking his 2017 and 2018 titles there.

"I had quite a bit of damage on my car, so the race was quite a bit of a struggle," said Hamilton, referring to the consequences of an opening- lap clash with Red Bull's Max Verstappen that he described as "hair-raising".

Hamilton added that Verstappen needs more space for racing. - REUTERS

