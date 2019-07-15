Lewis Hamilton wins record sixth British GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hailed his home fans after celebrating a record sixth British Grand Prix win yesterday and stretching his lead over luckless Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas, on pole position, finished a distant second after a safety-car period turned the race decisively in Hamilton's favour by handing the home favourite a free pitstop in a thrilling race.

It was Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career.

The five-time world champion, now on 223 points to Bottas's 184, also banged in a late fastest lap, on a set of tyres that had already done 30 laps, to secure an extra point.

CHEQUERED FLAG

"Ah, what a day! I love you Silverstone," Hamilton exclaimed over the radio after rapper Stormzy had waved the chequered flag, with Bottas 24.9 seconds behind.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third after teammate Sebastian Vettel rammed into the back of Red Bull's young charger Max Verstappen.

Vettel, who had been third but finished 16th, had to pit for a new front wing and collected a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.

Verstappen ended up fifth and behind his French teammate Pierre Gasly.