Lin, Axelsen off to winning starts at BWF World Championships

Chinese superstar Lin Dan and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen both made ominously fast starts at the badminton World Championships yesterday.

The 34-year-old Lin is seeking a sixth world title and, in front of an adoring crowd in Nanjing, he made light work of Dutchman Mark Caljouw, winning 21-14, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

"Super Dan" nonchalantly ended one long rally with a deft flick, the shuttlecock dipping just over the net to bring the arena to their feet in appreciation.

Axelsen, the top seed and reigning champion from Denmark, was even more emphatic, needing just 26 minutes to thrash Duarte Nuno Anjo of Portugal 21-8, 21-7 in a mismatch.

Also safely through on the first day of action was China's third seed Shi Yuqi, a comfortable 21-13, 21-11 winner over Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic.