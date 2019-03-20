Lin Dan, Great Dane to meet in Singapore Open's first round

Lin Dan (left) and Viktor Axelsen (right) have faced each other seven times before, with Axelsen claiming victory four times.

China's badminton legend Lin Dan will take on Danish great Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the Singapore Open next month.

The early clash of the two titans drew the most gasps when the fixtures for the star-studded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 9-14 were revealed yesterday.

Both former world No. 1s have met seven times previously, with the 25-year-old Dane claiming victory four times, including their most recent meeting at the 2017 World Championships final which he won 22-20, 21-16.

Lin Dan, 35, has had a slow start to the year and has seen his world ranking drop to 16.

The two-time Olympic champion reached the quarter-finals of last week's Swiss Open, where he lost to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.

But he was knocked out in the first round of the All England Open earlier this month, when world No. 1 Kento Momota defeated Axelsen to clinch the title.

Momota, who has also signed up for the Singapore Open along with all the other top-ranked shuttlers from other categories, will open his campaign against 2017 Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth of India.

Praneeth's compatriot, world No. 7 Srikanth Kidambi, lies in wait for Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the main draw.

But Loh will need to emerge from the qualifiers, where he will face Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu before vying for one of the four qualification spots with either Indonesia's Ihsan Maulana Mustofa or Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

Loh, who was promoted from reserve to qualifier following the withdrawal of India's Subhankar Dey, can't wait to play in front of the home crowd.

He said: "I am pressured yet excited, because playing on home ground in a Super 500 event is always a dream for young players like me.

"I hope with home support, I will be able to put up a good fight against all my badminton heroes."

In the opening round of the women's singles, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying and Zhang Beiwen, who just faced off at the All England's Round of 16, will meet again.

Tai defeated Zhang en route to reaching the final, where she lost to China's Chen Yufei.

The other plum tie in the first round of the women's singles sees China's Li Xuerui, the 2012 Olympic winner, taking on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, the defending champion.

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min will be having a rematch with Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan, whom she defeated at the German Open last month.

Two Singapore pairs have drawn tough opposition in their respective opening rounds.

The women's duo of Koh Ker'Sara and Bernice Lim Zhi Rui, who received a bye in their qualifier, take on the Chinese pair of Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting in the main draw, while the mixed pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han take on Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo in the mixed doubles.

Robert Lim, the Singapore Open's organising chairman, joined Loh in calling for strong support for our local shuttlers.

He said: "This year's Singapore Badminton Open boasts the presence of all our defending champions, four out of five world champions and more.

"If this is not exciting enough, come support our very own shuttlers or watch the battle between... Lin Dan and Viktor Axelsen in round one. No wonder this is billed as the championship of all champions."

FYI

WHAT: Singapore Badminton Open

WHEN: April 9-14

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium

SELECTED TIES:

Men's singles (qualifiers)

Loh Kean Yew (x58) v Lee Cheuk Yiu (x34)

Men's singles (first round)

Viktor Axelsen (x4) v Lin Dan (x16)

Chen Long (x5) v Anders Antonsen (x12)

Kento Momota (x1) v Sai Praneeth (x19)

Son Wan Ho (x6) v Lee Zii Jia (x21)

Anthony Ginting (x8) v Wang Tzu-Wei (x32)

Women's singles (first round)

Tai Tzu-ying (x1) v Zhang Beiwen (x11)

Nozomi Okuhara (x3) v Evgeniya Kosetskaya (x31)

Akane Yamaguchi (x4) v Aya Ohori (x22)

Ratchanok Intanon (x8) v Fitriani Fitriani (x30)

Li Xuerui (x19) v Sayaka Takahashi (x12)

Yeo Jia Min (x32) v Ruselli Hartawan (x41)

* World rankings in brackets

** Tickets: Available via apactix.com and sportshubtix