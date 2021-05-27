Lion City Sailors chairman Forrest Li co-opted into SNOC exco

Forrest Li's Lion City Sailors have been making waves with a string of impressive signings.

Forrest Li, the chairman of the Singapore Premier League's (SPL) first privatised club - Lion City Sailors - will be extending his expertise and passion to more local sports.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced in a media release yesterday that the football-loving billionaire has been co-opted into the national body as an executive committee member.

The 43-year-old is founder, chairman and group CEO of Sea Limited, a Singapore-based global consumer internet company which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena.

SNOC president and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said in the media release: "It is my pleasure to welcome Forrest on board to the SNOC executive committee.

"His expertise, passion for sports and willingness to support Singapore athletes will certainly bring a valuable perspective to Singapore sport. We look forward to working with him to continue the efforts to put Singapore sport on the forefront."

Li was also a member of the previous Football Association of Singapore council which held office from 2017 to last month.

He is also on the board of directors of the Singapore Economic Development Board and serves as an independent non-executive director of Shangri-La Asia Limited.

EYE-CATCHING SIGNINGS

Under his leadership, the Lion City Sailors have been dominating headlines with one eye-catching signing after another.

Although they finished third in their maiden season in last year's eight-team SPL, the Sailors have continually made statements of intent.

Earlier this year, they spent $2.9 million to bring in Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes from Portuguese top-tier side Rio Ave.

Last month, the Sailors unveiled details for a $10 million football academy, which will be ready in April 2022.

This month alone, they made two impressive signings.

They added national captain Hariss Harun to their star-studded squad, after the 30-year-old left Johor Darul Ta'zim by mutual consent, and signed South Korean coach Kim Do-Hoon, who led Ulsan Hyundai to the AFC Champions League title last season.

Expressing gratitude for his latest appointment, Li said: "I believe that sports are a powerful force for good that bring communities together and enhance lives, and I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the development of the Olympic Movement in Singapore.

"I am honoured to join the SNOC executive committee and look forward to working with my fellow committee members to continue their good work in support of our nation's athletes and our entire community."

SNOC exco member Ng Ser Miang, who is also vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, said: "I believe that Forrest, with his experience in entrepreneurship and expertise in the technology industry, will complement and add to the myriad skills and experience of the SNOC executive committee members.

"His love of sports and penchant for giving back to the community are traits which I believe will make him a positive contributor to the Olympic Movement."