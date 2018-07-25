Lochte handed 14-month ban

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte has been suspended 14 months for an anti-doping violation after he received an intravenous infusion, the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) announced yesterday.

While Usada said Lochte was not using a banned substance, athletes can typically only receive IVs as part of hospital treatment or through an exemption.

"I wasn't taking anything illegal. Everything was legal. You can get it at (pharmacies like) CVS , Walgreens, but there are rules, and you have to obey them," said a "devastated" Lochte.

The 33-year-old American posted a picture of himself getting the IV on social media in May, which caused Usada to open an investigation, one that Lochte "fully cooperated" with according to officials.