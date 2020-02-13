Loh Kean Yew's giant-killing act continues with win over world No. 2

Singapore's world No. 37 Loh Kean Yew has defeated two top-10 players in two months.

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew claimed another scalp by defeating world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen 21-16, 21-17 at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in the Philippines on Thursday (Feb 13).

Asked for his thoughts on beating the 30-year-old Taiwanese, the 37th-ranked Loh simply said: "Happy to win this time, because I lost last time."

He was referring to a 21-13, 18-21, 21-17 defeat in the last 16 of the BWF World Championships last August.

This is Loh's second big scalp in as many months. Last month, the 22-year-old defeated Japan's world No. 10 Kanta Tsuneyama in the first round of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta. He won 24-22, 21-9.

Loh said: "I’ve been working on improving myself and hopefully I can continue to beat higher-ranking players more often so that I can improve my ranking."

But Singapore's men, who lost 3-2 to hosts Philippines on Wednesday, will need to beat Taiwan in the remaining two singles and two doubles matches at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to progress to the quarter-finals of the Asian championships.