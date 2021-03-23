Malaysia hails Lee Zii Jia’s All England win
Lee Zii Jia was extolled as a "hero" yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia's hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Malaysian star defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 on Sunday to win the All England, one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments, for the first time.
On his way to victory, the 22-year-old also beat two-time world champion Kento Momota, who was returning to international action after being injured in a car crash in Malaysia last year.
"Well done Lee Zii Jia! You are a national hero," Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin posted on Facebook.
"Use this victory as a catalyst to work harder and to become greater in future."
Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, praised Lee Zii Jia's victory as a "real achievement", before dishing out advice on the July 23-Aug 8 Games.
"I don't want to pressure him. My advice to him is to stay grounded - it's a marathon, not a sprint," he said. - AFP
